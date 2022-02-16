'Messy mix of wintry weather' expected in the region starting today
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region calling for a messy mix of wintry weather starting tonight.
The weather agency says it will start with rain with anywhere between 15 to 25 mm falling.
Freezing rain is possible.
It will then turn to snow and blowing snow early Friday morning with possible snowfall between four to eight centimetres.
Environment Canada warns of possible road closures and utility outages.
Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in the area on Tuesday.
70 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 70 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
Man arrested after allegedly smashing intercom system at downtown apartment buildingKingston Police say they made an arrest after a man was alleged to have caused a disturbance and resisted arrest at a downtown apartment building.
Man charged with breach of release conditions in Pikwakanagan First NationThe Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges related to a breach of release conditions.
Break and Enter at church in Bonnechere ValleyThe Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a break and enter in Bonnechere Valley.
Storefront windows smashed at Kensington PlazaBrockville Police received a report on Valentine's Day at around 9 a.m. of a man who was irate and banging on store windows at the Kensington Plaza.
NDSS switches to virtual learning Wednesday due to power failureAll classes at Napanee District Secondary School are pivoting to online learning today, due to a power failure at the school that has impacted the heating system.
Watershed Conditions Statement issued by Cataraqui ConservationCataraqui Conservation has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement advising of a strong storm system that is forecast to bring above zero temperatures and rainfall to the region between Wednesday, Feb. 16 and Thursday, Feb. 17.