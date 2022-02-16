iHeartRadio
'Messy mix of wintry weather' expected in the region starting today

winter

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region calling for a messy mix of wintry weather starting tonight. 

The weather agency says it will start with rain with anywhere between 15 to 25 mm falling. 

Freezing rain is possible. 

It will then turn to snow and blowing snow early Friday morning with possible snowfall between four to eight centimetres. 

Environment Canada warns of possible road closures and utility outages. 

