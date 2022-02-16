iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

'Messy mix of wintry weather' expected in the region starting today

winter

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region calling for a "messy mix of wintry weather" starting this afternoon. 

The weather agency says it will start with rain with anywhere between 10 to 25 mm. 

Freezing rain is possible. 

It will then turn to snow that could be heavy at times overnight with possible snowfall between five to 10 centimetres. 

Environment Canada warns of possible road closures.

12

Check out the latest Songs