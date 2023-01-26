Metro Arnprior donates 10K to local Food Bank
The Metro store in Arnprior has made a donation of $10,000 to the Arnprior and District Food Bank to help in their fight against food insecurity. The funds come as part of METRO inc.'s first company-wide fundraising campaign, Healthy Together.
The store says they are grateful in large part to the generosity of its customers who donated at checkout during the 2022 Holiday Season in December. Through the campaign, the Arnprior store raised $7,150 with Metro Ontario donating the remainder of the $10,000 to commemorate the store's grand re-opening.
"METRO's purpose is to nourish the health and well-being of our communities. I would like to thank our Arnprior customers and our store team who were able to help raise much-needed money for the Arnprior and District Food Bank," said Joe Fusco, Senior Vice President, Metro."
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Significant Weather Event declared in Renfrew CountyThe County of Renfrew has announced a Significant Weather Event for the area, in response to Environment Canada's alert for a snowfall warning, the weather will likely impact travel and services throughout the municipality.
-
New art exhibit displays portraits from 1850s at Brockville MuseumPortraits painted in 1850's Brockville will be on display at the Brockville Museum in a new art exhibit. The artist, Frederick William Lock spent time in Brockville painting the city's most prominent citizens with his unique technique of using pastels on dark paper.
-
Local youth film festival offers over $2,000 in prizesYouth ages 10-24 in Eastern Ontario are encouraged to get out their phone and into their communities for the MyView Youth Film Festival. Over $2,000 in prizes are spread across the winners of best overall video, the new "I love my community" competition and various age-based categories.
-
29-year-old arrested after break-in robbery and assault in Trenton, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a man from Trenton after a reported break-in, which resulted in a robbery and assault at a residence on Lorne Avenue. The victim in the house was struck with a metal pipe, they sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Quinte Conservations seek College, University students for summer jobs programA variety of outdoor and indoor jobs are available through the Quinte Conservation summer jobs program, as they give students between the ages of 18 and 30 the chance to get hands-on within the fields of environmental science, communications, and customer service.
-
Advance Care Planning session comes to Kingston LibraryGiving older people time to consider and reflect on the kind of health and medical care they would consent to or refuse in the future, the Kingston Frontenac Public Library is holding an Advance Care Planning session at their Isabel Turner Branch on January 31st.
-
AAA U14 Titans qualify for Ontario Winter GamesTaking to the ice in their own backyard, the Ottawa Valley Titans AAA team qualifies for the Ontario Winter Games as the host team for Renfrew County. Games will be played from February 3rd-5th at the Ma-te-way Activity Centre in Renfrew.
-
Pembroke resident faces 21 charges after shoplifting from retail storeOntario Provincial Police have charged a 36-year-old Pembroke resident following incidents of shoplifting from a large retail store in Laurentian Valley Township. The incidents occurred on January 10th, 12th, 18th, and 22nd. The accused faces 21 charges.
-
Three arrested following police search at residence on George St.Brockville Police Service has arrested three people executing a warrant at a residence on George St. Officers arrested a 19-year-old female for vehicle theft, a 39-year-old man was arrested in violation of a release order, and a 28-year-old wanted on domestic charges was also arrested.