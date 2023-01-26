Metro Arnprior donates 10K to local Food Bank

The Metro store in Arnprior has made a donation of $10,000 to the Arnprior and District Food Bank to help in their fight against food insecurity. The funds come as part of METRO inc.'s first company-wide fundraising campaign, Healthy Together.

The store says they are grateful in large part to the generosity of its customers who donated at checkout during the 2022 Holiday Season in December. Through the campaign, the Arnprior store raised $7,150 with Metro Ontario donating the remainder of the $10,000 to commemorate the store's grand re-opening.

"METRO's purpose is to nourish the health and well-being of our communities. I would like to thank our Arnprior customers and our store team who were able to help raise much-needed money for the Arnprior and District Food Bank," said Joe Fusco, Senior Vice President, Metro."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray