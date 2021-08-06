Michael Barrett to run as Conservative for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes
Michael Barrett has announced he will be running as the Conservative candidate for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.
It is the third time Barrett will be running for the Conservatives in the riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.
Barrett was first elected in the 2018 federal by-election. He won his seat in the 2019 general federal election.
Before entering federal politics, Barrett served as a municipal councillor in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal.