Michael Barrett to run as Conservative for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes

Michael Barrett has announced he will be running as the Conservative candidate for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.

It is the third time Barrett will be running for the Conservatives in the riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.

Barrett was first elected in the 2018 federal by-election. He won his seat in the 2019 general federal election.

Before entering federal politics, Barrett served as a municipal councillor in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal.

