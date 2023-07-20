Micro-Credential training streamlines through virtual reality at SLC

St. Lawrence College (SLC) has expanded and improved its Virtual Reality (VR) micro-credential offerings through a partnership with UP360, providers of specialized VR training. The school explains that these improvements were made possible with funding received through the Ministry of Colleges and Universities (MCU) Ontario's Virtual Learning Strategy.

Learners using the updated Immersive Learning Platform, a proprietary program launcher, will now be able to access all VR simulations in a single app from login to on-demand updates and receive their micro-credentials automatically when they complete simulations, a process that previously required manual administration. Using this new streamlined process, learners will login, complete simulations, and attain micro-credentials all from within the VR platform.

MCU Minister Honourable Dunlop has shared the following reflection on the successful projects developed this year through the funding saying "The innovative projects completed in 2022-23 as part of Ontario's Virtual Learning Strategy are furthering Ontario's solid reputation as a global leader in postsecondary education. Achievements from these projects are helping Ontario to expand the suite of high-quality, market-responsive hybrid learning resources offered across our province to help learners gain the skills and training they need to succeed, no matter where they live, and prepare for the jobs of tomorrow."

"This partnership will benefit our current and future learners who are upgrading their skills and credentials through our micro-credential offerings," said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. "I want to thank MCU for their investment in, and commitment to helping colleges train skilled practitioners for the in-demand and ever-changing needs of the workforce in Ontario."



MCU's Ontario Learning Strategy fund supports postsecondary education access for underserved rural, remote, Francophone and Indigenous communities. Resources and tools developed through the funding are integrated into the eCampus Ontario Open Library (Open Library - eCampusOntario). They are maintained by eCampus Ontario as free, openly licensed educational support for all Ontario educators and students/

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray