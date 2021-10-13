iHeartRadio
21°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Mike Kalivas named new mayor of Brockville

A view of the clock and bell tower at Brockville city hall from Victoria Street. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

A new mayor has been chosen for the City of Brockville. 

Councillors voted Mike Kalivas to complete the term after former mayor Jason Baker's resignation. 

Baker announced his resignation last week, after a move outside of the city made him ineligible to complete his term as mayor. 

The option of a byelection to fill the seat was unanimously rejected. 

The next municipal election is slated for October 24, 2022. 

12

Check out the latest Songs