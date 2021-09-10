Mike Larocque named new member of LLGAMH Board of Directors

Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Addictions and Mental Health (LLGAMH) has announced Mike Larocque as it's newest member to it's Board of Directors.

Larocque joined the board at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) earlier in the summer.

Larocque is a trained volunteer with the Brockville Distress Centre and call-in line. He also bring 40 years of experience in municipal governance and financial administration including serving as Director of Finance for the City of Brockville, and Chief Administrative Officer in both Gananoque and Augusta Township.

Outgoing Board member Scott Coombes was thanked for his service at the AGM.

He is no serving as Chief Financial Officer at the Pembroke Regional Hospital.