Military exercise being conducted in local community for several days
Residents of Petawawa and Pembroke are being advised that personnel from the Royal Canadian Dragoons will be conducting an exercise in the community, called "CHARGING DRAGOON" between September 24th and 29th, 2023.
Members of the public may see uniformed soldiers and military vehicles at local truck stops and along local roads. The exercise will enable members of the 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group to train in a realistic environment and improve soldier capabilities to work and operate in built-up areas.
National Defence says soldiers will employ Light Armoured Vehicles, Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles, and various small arms weapon systems, both mounted and dismounted, during the day and night. Blank ammunition and pyrotechnics will not be used.
Additionally, they say all efforts will be made to ensure that disruption to local communities will be kept to a minimum. 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group says they are grateful for the support and understanding of the community.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Road closures in Pembroke for Franco-Ontarian DayDrivers are being told to prepare for road closures that will be in effect on Sunday, September 24th for celebrations of Franco-Ontarian Day. Closures affecting sections of James Street and D'Arcy Street.
-
OPP investigating local individual losing thousands falling to victim "grandparent scam"Ontario Provincial Police in the Upper Ottawa Valley are currently investigating a Whitewater Region resident who was scammed out of thousands of dollars via an Emergency-Grandparent scam.
-
Victim support grant awarded to Gananoque Police through provincial programMore than $4 million is being invested across the province to help support victims and survivors of intimate partner violence, with a significant Victim Support Grant of $94,203.80 for the Gananoque Police Service.
-
OPP give tips to small businesses protecting from frauds trending across the regionThe Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre reports that in 2022 victims reported losing $3.5 million to Card-Not-Present frauds and OPP says these are present across the country, targeting small businesses. OPP gives tips to protect against these scams.
-
Rideau Lake celebrating new park and honour past Councillor Cathy LivingstonCelebrating the new Millstream Park in Delta the community of Rideau Lakes is gathering on Saturday, September 30th, 2023, honouring community advocate and past councillor Cathy Livingston.
-
Police investigating two people connected to multiple thefts in Kingston's North EndPolice say between the beginning of May to the middle of September 2023 they have been investigating two suspects believed to be involved. The same two suspects have been seen attending the area and stealing items like tires and vending machines.
-
Picton OPP report several criminal offences laid in Prince Edward CountyOntario Provincial Police in Picton have released details on several arrests that were made between September 8th and 16th in Prince Edward County, with multiple charges laid for a variety of criminal offences.
-
Cybercriminals confident they can scam the public, Kingston Police give tips for protectionFollowing a cybercrime on an American organization, the Kingston Police Service has given some tips to local resident that they can learn from so they do not get targeted or victimized by similar scams.
-
Ace brings home over $692,322 in Pembroke Regional Hospital's "Catch the Ace Lottery"The Pembroke Regional Hospital announced the ace has been revealed in the Catch the Ace progressive jackpot lottery, with the winner taking home a total of $692,322.00.