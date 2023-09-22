Military exercise being conducted in local community for several days

Residents of Petawawa and Pembroke are being advised that personnel from the Royal Canadian Dragoons will be conducting an exercise in the community, called "CHARGING DRAGOON" between September 24th and 29th, 2023.

Members of the public may see uniformed soldiers and military vehicles at local truck stops and along local roads. The exercise will enable members of the 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group to train in a realistic environment and improve soldier capabilities to work and operate in built-up areas.

National Defence says soldiers will employ Light Armoured Vehicles, Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles, and various small arms weapon systems, both mounted and dismounted, during the day and night. Blank ammunition and pyrotechnics will not be used.

Additionally, they say all efforts will be made to ensure that disruption to local communities will be kept to a minimum. 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group says they are grateful for the support and understanding of the community.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray