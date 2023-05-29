Military training at airfield in Deep River, Ont.

Residents of Deep River are advised that personnel from the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command will be conducting training in the vicinity of the Deep River airfield into May 29th, 2023.

Residents may have noticed an increase in military and civilian pattern vehicles, as well as uniformed military personnel with weapons starting on May 28th, 2023. Residents may continue to hear noises associated with small explosions and firearms both day and night. They say all efforts will be made to ensure that disruption to the community will be at a minimum.

National Defence says they are making all efforts to minimize disruption to the surrounding environments are being taken. The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command adds that they are grateful for the support and understanding of the communities within which it conducts valuable training.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray