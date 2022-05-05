Military training at Pembroke East
More military training to tell you about.
Residents in the area of Pembroke East are advised of training being done by personnel from the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command.
The training will be done from May 8 to May 9.
Residents may see military vehicles, uniformed military personnel with weapons and hear noises associated explosives and personal weapons.
Canada's National Defence says all efforts are being made to minimize disruption.
