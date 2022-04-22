Military training at the Pembroke Airport

Canada's National Defence is advising the public of military training in the area of the Pembroke Airport.

The routine training will be conducted by members of the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command from April 25-29 betweeh the hours of 3 p.m. and midnight.

Training will involve two CH-146 Griffon helicopters.

Residents in the area may hear the helicopters peforming multiple flights at low level altitudes. They may also experience "periods of increased noise,"