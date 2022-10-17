Military training exercises around in Round Lake area ongoing for several days

The public is being advised of military training that will be ongoing for the next eleven days. Starting Monday, October 17th, until Friday, October 28th, members of 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group (2 CMBG) will be conducting training. The exercises will be taking place in the Round Lake area.

The exercise, named Hermes Reach will be conducted by members of 2 CMBG Headquarters and Signal Squadron. Taking place near Bonnechere Provincial Park.

The public may see military personnel and vehicles moving through the area during the days the exercises are ongoing. As well as a small military camp that will be established for the duration of the exercise.

National Defence says all efforts will be made to ensure minimal disruption to the community. Also saying this kind of realistic training is an essential part of maintaining their level of readiness to support the Canadian Army.

Also continuing this week is military training in Chalk River, which extends into Sheenboro and Leclair, Quebec. Members of the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command have already begun conducting routine training in the vicinity of Chalk River, Ontario, as well as Sheenboro and Leclair, Quebec. The training started on Sunday, October 16 and continues until Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

This training involves CH-146 Griffons and CF-188 Hornets. Residents of Sheenboro were expected to see and hear CF-188 Hornets around 12 p.m. on Sunday, 16 October. Residents also could have seen and heard helicopters on the evening of 16 October between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 p.m, which could continue throughout the day on Monday, October 17.

The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command says they are extremely thankful for the support and understanding of the communities within which it conducts its valuable training.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray