Military training in Laurentian Hills area

Canada's National Defence is advising residents in the Laurentian Hills area of military training being conducted.

Members of the 3rd Battalion, the Royal Canadian Regiment will be conducting navigation and reconnaissance training.

The training will be conducted from April 21 to 24, from April 30 to May 1, and again from May 7 to 8.

During that time, residents may see uniformed personnel with weapons in wooden areas.

Canada's National Defence says efforts will be made to keep diruption to the community to the minimum.