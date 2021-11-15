Military training on Ottawa River
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is advising the public of training being held on the Ottawa River.
Training will be conducted by Garrison Petawawa on the morning of November 17.
Soldiers may be seen on the river in assault boats between Indian Point and Deep River Inlet. They could also be seen carrying unloaded personal weapons.
CAF says efforts will be made to ensure there is "minimal disruption to public marine traffic".
