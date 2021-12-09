Millions in funding to build and repair local infrastructure in Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke
Ontario has announced it will be providing funding to build and repair local infrastructure in Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke.
The government says the funding allocations is based on a formula that looks at a different needs and economic conditions of communities across the province. The new formula includes an increased funding minimum of $100,000 for all communities per year.
Funds are allocated for municipalities in Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke as follows:
|Municipality
|2021 Grant
|2022 Grant
|City of Pembroke
|$699,639
|$1,427,756
|County of Renfrew
|$1,357,505
|$2,739,384
|Town of Arnprior
|$571,467
|$1,099,596
|Town of Deep River
|$141,110
|$290,304
|Town of Laurentian Hills
|$50,158
|$120,281
|Town of Petawawa
|$401,999
|$896,029
|Town of Renfrew
|$842,742
|$1,523,470
|Township of Admaston-Bromley
|$283,473
|$503,653
|Township of Bonnechere Valley
|$267,355
|$511,675
|Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan
|$259,428
|$437,029
|Township of Greater Madawaska
|$50,000
|$140,849
|Township of Head, Clara and Maria
|$50,000
|$100,000
|Township of Horton
|$85,090
|$191,273
|Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards
|$100,141
|$201,025
|Township of Laurentian Valley
|$156,158
|$355,027
|Township of Madawaska Valley
|$177,671
|$373,657
|Township of McNab-Braeside
|$55,321
|$146,802
|Township of North Algona-Wilberforce
|$197,882
|$383,568
|Township of South Algonquin
|$51,521
|$119,927
|Township of Whitewater Region
|$242,636
|$488,393
The funding is being delivered through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund.