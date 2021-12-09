Millions in funding to build and repair local infrastructure in Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke

Ontario has announced it will be providing funding to build and repair local infrastructure in Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke.

The government says the funding allocations is based on a formula that looks at a different needs and economic conditions of communities across the province. The new formula includes an increased funding minimum of $100,000 for all communities per year.

Funds are allocated for municipalities in Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke as follows:

Municipality 2021 Grant 2022 Grant City of Pembroke $699,639 $1,427,756 County of Renfrew $1,357,505 $2,739,384 Town of Arnprior $571,467 $1,099,596 Town of Deep River $141,110 $290,304 Town of Laurentian Hills $50,158 $120,281 Town of Petawawa $401,999 $896,029 Town of Renfrew $842,742 $1,523,470 Township of Admaston-Bromley $283,473 $503,653 Township of Bonnechere Valley $267,355 $511,675 Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan $259,428 $437,029 Township of Greater Madawaska $50,000 $140,849 Township of Head, Clara and Maria $50,000 $100,000 Township of Horton $85,090 $191,273 Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards $100,141 $201,025 Township of Laurentian Valley $156,158 $355,027 Township of Madawaska Valley $177,671 $373,657 Township of McNab-Braeside $55,321 $146,802 Township of North Algona-Wilberforce $197,882 $383,568 Township of South Algonquin $51,521 $119,927 Township of Whitewater Region $242,636 $488,393

The funding is being delivered through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund.