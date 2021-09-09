iHeartRadio
Minor injuries after collision in Brockville

Collision

Minor injuries are being reported after a collision at Stewart Blvd. and Central Ave. in the City of Brockville. 

On Facebook, Brockville Police described the collision as a "bad accident". 

The collision is still being investigated at this time. 

We will have more information on this story as it becomes available...

