Minor injuries after reports of assault on Bartholomew St.

Minor injuries are being reported after reports of an assault at a home on Bartholomew St.

Brockville Police say they responded to the complaint at 5:30 p.m. last Friday.

A male victim told police that a 41-year-old male assaulted him after an argument.

Officers allege the accused refused to exit the home and police began negotiations.

Around 11 p.m., officers entered the home on an arrest warrant and made an arrest.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.