Minor injuries after rollover collision in Bonnechere Valley

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a rollover collision that lead to minor injuries.

Killaloe OPP say on Tuesday, March 1 at around 11:30 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle rollover involving a pick-up truck on Quadeville Rd. near Foymount Rd. in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

The lone person in the vehicle suffered a loss of control.

Renfrew County Ambulance and the Raglan Fire Department assisted in the emergency response to the collision.

Police say the driver, a 26-year-old from Asburn, Ont., was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

A tow was required and no charges were laid.