iHeartRadio
-1°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Minor injuries after rollover collision in Bonnechere Valley

Police provinciale Ontario (CFRA)

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a rollover collision that lead to minor injuries. 

Killaloe OPP say on Tuesday, March 1 at around 11:30 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle rollover involving a pick-up truck on Quadeville Rd. near Foymount Rd. in the Township of Bonnechere Valley. 

The lone person in the vehicle suffered a loss of control. 

Renfrew County Ambulance and the Raglan Fire Department assisted in the emergency response to the collision. 

Police say the driver, a 26-year-old from Asburn, Ont., was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries. 

A tow was required and no charges were laid. 

12

Check out the latest Songs