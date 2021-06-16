Minor injuries after tractor trailer catches fire on 401

Minor injuries are being reported after a tractor trailer caught on fire on Highway 401 in the City of Kingston.

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to the vehicle fire shortly before 3 a.m. this morning.

Police say a transport truck had parked on the east bound shoulder when another tractor trailer collided with the parked vehicle. The second tractor trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

Kingston Fire were able to extinguish the blaze.

All east bound lanes of Highway 401 near Joyceville remain closed.

No body was inside the vehicle at the time of the fire. Kingston Paramedics attended the scene and transported one driver to Kingston General Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Frontenac OPP and the Ministry of the Environment are continuing the investigation.

Police say charges are pending.