Miramichi volunteers celebrated at garden party

The contribution and positive impact of volunteers in a long-term care home was celebrated with a garden party at Miramichi Lodge.

Those who volunteer to benefit the residents of Miramichi Lodge in Pembroke were honoured recently at a volunteer appreciation garden party in the courtyard of the home. The event was funded jointly by the County of Renfrew and the City of Pembroke.

This marked the first volunteer gathering since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Paul Moreau, Chief Administrative Officer, and Clerk for the County of Renfrew noted he had not been to a volunteer appreciation event at the lodge since 2018 but was happy to see the spirit and energy of the volunteers.

“Our volunteers are the backbone of what we do here and how we support our residents,” Mr. Moreau said. “Now that we are getting back to normal, we can reengage with our volunteers and Foundation and start to reenergize and make this a welcoming home for our residents to reside. Thank you for all you do at Miramichi Lodge. We could not deliver our programs without you.”

Renfrew County Warden Debbie Robinson was in attendance. “We can only provide so much as an organization and a municipal council and you provide all the extras,” the Warden said. “Thank you for every minute of every day that you spend with the residents. Volunteering is about the gift of time. The time you provide this home and its residents is invaluable and we do not take that for granted.”

During the afternoon, the volunteers enjoyed entertainment by Bernadette Kelly and were able to add messages to painted rocks, which could be taken home and placed in their own gardens, or left at the Lodge to be enjoyed by residents and visitors.