Mischief charge after man allegedly hits car with bicycle

Brockville Police have arrested man for mischief.

Police say on Monday, they were contacted in regards to a suspicious man at around 7:30 p.m.

The complainant says they saw the man walk out of a backyard on Bartholomew St.

Police say the 49-year-old suspect then took a bicycle he had and hit the complainant's vehicle with it.

Officers arrested the man on King St. West and charged him with mischief.

The suspect was released from custody with a future court date.