iHeartRadio
18°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Mischief charge after man allegedly hits car with bicycle

Brockville Police3

Brockville Police have arrested man for mischief. 

Police say on Monday, they were contacted in regards to a suspicious man at around 7:30 p.m.

The complainant says they saw the man walk out of a backyard on Bartholomew St. 

Police say the 49-year-old suspect then took a bicycle he had and hit the complainant's vehicle with it. 

Officers arrested the man on King St. West and charged him with mischief. 

The suspect was released from custody with a future court date. 

Check out the latest Songs