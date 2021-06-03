Mischief charge after man allegedly hits car with bicycle
Brockville Police have arrested man for mischief.
Police say on Monday, they were contacted in regards to a suspicious man at around 7:30 p.m.
The complainant says they saw the man walk out of a backyard on Bartholomew St.
Police say the 49-year-old suspect then took a bicycle he had and hit the complainant's vehicle with it.
Officers arrested the man on King St. West and charged him with mischief.
The suspect was released from custody with a future court date.