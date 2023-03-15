Mischief charges laid after repeated excessively loud music
Brockville Police Services says throughout the past several months they have been receiving multiple complaints of loud noise and music, coming from a residence on Pearl Steet West. Saying the level and time of day of the noise has led to a disruption in the lawful enjoyment of other residents in the area.
Officers say they had tried multiple other remedies during the past incidents, which, were seemingly being ignored. Then, on March 9th, 2023 at about 10:00 p.m., the Brockville Police Service report that they received yet another complaint.
Officers attended the scene to find that the music from this particular residence was so loud, it could be heard clearly from the street inside the police vehicle. Officers spoke to the 62-year-old male, who was responsible for the repeated noise. After further investigation, the male was taken into custody. He was charged with mischief and was released with conditions and a future court date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
