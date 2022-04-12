Mischief to property investigation in Bonnechere Valley

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a report of mischief to property in Bonnechere Valley.

OPP say at around 8:40 a.m on April 6, police were called to June St. in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

Damage to an outdoor shet was also reported to police.

Its believed that the damaged happened over the previous weekend.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.