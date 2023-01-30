iHeartRadio
-8°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Missing child located and criminal charges laid in South Stormont Twsp.


opp

The Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are reporting an investigation of a missing person report that led to criminal charges being laid. Police report that the incident took place on January 25th, 2023 shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Officers responded to the call at that time, reporting a missing child in the South Stormont Township. Police report that the child was later located safely and in good health by police.

As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old male from South Stormont township, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Disobeying Order of Court
- Failure or refusal to comply with demand
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
- Operate a motor vehicle without insurance 

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on March 28, 2023.  

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

 

12