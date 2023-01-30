Missing child located and criminal charges laid in South Stormont Twsp.

The Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are reporting an investigation of a missing person report that led to criminal charges being laid. Police report that the incident took place on January 25th, 2023 shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Officers responded to the call at that time, reporting a missing child in the South Stormont Township. Police report that the child was later located safely and in good health by police.

As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old male from South Stormont township, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Disobeying Order of Court

- Failure or refusal to comply with demand

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

- Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on March 28, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray