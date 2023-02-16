Missing man located deceased following extensive search in Napanee, Ont.
Officers of the Lennox & Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they were previously attempting to locate a missing 56-year-old man who had been out for a hike in the area of County Road 9 and Big Creek Road in Napanee.
Following an extensive ground search with the assistance of members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit, OPP Aviation Services and the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) was conducted throughout the week.
OPP says that the search concluded on February 15th, 2023 when the man was located in the water decreased. Police say that the death is not considered suspicious.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
