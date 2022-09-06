Missing person found by Kingston Police following a search helped by the public

Kingston Police made a release on Sunday, September 4th, 2022 asking for help from the public in finding a missing person. Police were trying to locate 62-year-old Robert Stanley Kane.

Kane was last seen on the morning of September 4th, 2022 in the area of the Kingston General Hospital. Caution was raised, as Kane does have mobility issues and went missing without his walker. The scare was intensified as Kane must take medication daily.

Following a search and help from the public, Kingston Police released another statement Monday morning with good news. At 7:40 a.m. Kane had been located and is no longer missing. Police thanked the public for their help in the search.

No details were released on where Kane had been during the time he was missing, and no information has been given relating to his condition once he was found.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray