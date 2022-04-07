Missing Petawawa woman located deceased
A missing Petawawa woman has been found dead.
The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say the body of 36-year-old Sarah Shankland was found by kayakers in the Petawawa River early Wednesday night.
Foul play is not suspected.
A post mortem is being conducted to confirm the cause of death, however police suspect it to be drowning.
Shankland had been missing since March 24.
