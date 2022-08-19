iHeartRadio
18°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Missing youth located safely, Kingston Police say

Kingston Police

Kingston Police say they located a missing 16-year-old youth in the city of Kingston on August 18, 2022, after they went missing from the Kingston General Hospital on Friday, August 12, 2022. 

Police are thanking the public for their assistance in locating the individual.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa 

12