Missing youth located safely, Kingston Police say
Kingston Police say they located a missing 16-year-old youth in the city of Kingston on August 18, 2022, after they went missing from the Kingston General Hospital on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Police are thanking the public for their assistance in locating the individual.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths in the region reported WednesdayA COVID-19 update on Wednesday saw two new deaths in the region, this comes after two deaths were reported earlier in the week on Monday.
-
Provincial funding to the Safe Bed Program in CornwallHealth Minister Sylvia Jones announces $600,000 in funding to those struggling with mental health and addictions.
-
HMSC Oriole making a return visit to BrockvilleA unique opportunity for free public deck tours on the sail training vessel of the Royal Canadian Navy this weekend.
-
#WasteNotYGK back for Giveaway DayKingston residents will put out reusable items on their lawns this Saturday for neighbours give their items a new life.
-
'SkyHawks' parachute team to fly over Belleville and Trenton, Ont.The Canadian Armed Forces parachute team, the SkyHawks, will fly over the skies of Belleville and Trenton, Ont. on August 20 and 21.
-
Kingston Police looking to identify fraud suspectThe Kingston Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in fraud at a local Kingston, Ont. bank.
-
"Buy a dozen, give a dozen" local flower shop gives back to community membersA new promotion at Chahna Fai & Church Street Flowers is giving back to elderly community members at Marianhill or Miramichi Lodge by purchasing a dozen flowers for yourself.
-
Pembroke, Ont. awards water main replacement contract to Eastway ContractingThe City of Pembroke has awarded the water main replacement contract for the first phase of the project to Eastway Contracting.
-
Renfrew names new Director of Fire & Emergency ServicesThe County of Renfrew has appointed former Acting Fire Chief of the Renfrew Fire Department as the new Director of Fire and Emergency Services.