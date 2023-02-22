Mixed Doubles Provincial Curling Championship in Kingston this weekend

Cataraqui Golf and Country Club is hosting CurlON's 2023 Mixed Doubles Provincial Championship from February 24th to 26th, 2023. This event brings 24 mixed doubles teams to Kingston to compete for the chance to represent Ontario at the Canadian Mixed Double Competition in Sudbury in March.

Mixed Doubles, with its fast-paced play, has gained popularity since its inclusion in the 2018 Winter Olympics when Canada's John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes won the gold medal. A game is eight ends, five rocks per team with lots of rocks in play, and all over in one and a half hours.

Wayne and Kim Tuck from the Ilderton Curling Club, the 2014 Canadian Mixed Doubles Champions, are in the field which also includes many Ontario Tankard, Scotties Tournament of Hearts, and Brier participants. One local team, Denise Mulville and Anthony Hale, from the Royal Kingston Curling Club, are competing in the event also.

Pool play games are on Friday, February 24th and Saturday, February 25th. Game times are 9:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 9:00 p.m. each day. Finals are on Sunday, February 26th with quarterfinals at 12:00 p.m., semi-finals at 3:00 p.m., and finals at 6:00 p.m.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray