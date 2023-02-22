Mixed Doubles Provincial Curling Championship in Kingston this weekend
Cataraqui Golf and Country Club is hosting CurlON's 2023 Mixed Doubles Provincial Championship from February 24th to 26th, 2023. This event brings 24 mixed doubles teams to Kingston to compete for the chance to represent Ontario at the Canadian Mixed Double Competition in Sudbury in March.
Mixed Doubles, with its fast-paced play, has gained popularity since its inclusion in the 2018 Winter Olympics when Canada's John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes won the gold medal. A game is eight ends, five rocks per team with lots of rocks in play, and all over in one and a half hours.
Wayne and Kim Tuck from the Ilderton Curling Club, the 2014 Canadian Mixed Doubles Champions, are in the field which also includes many Ontario Tankard, Scotties Tournament of Hearts, and Brier participants. One local team, Denise Mulville and Anthony Hale, from the Royal Kingston Curling Club, are competing in the event also.
Pool play games are on Friday, February 24th and Saturday, February 25th. Game times are 9:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 9:00 p.m. each day. Finals are on Sunday, February 26th with quarterfinals at 12:00 p.m., semi-finals at 3:00 p.m., and finals at 6:00 p.m.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Enterprise Renfrew County calls for business-oriented studentsStudents aged 15 to 29 have a unique opportunity to learn what it takes to be an entrepreneur through Enterprise Renfrew County's Summer Company Program. Registrations are open and only five spaces are available.
-
Two young people charged breaching release conditions in Madawaska Valley Tsp.A 16 and 18-year-old have been arrested and charged on multiple counts of failing to comply with release orders in the Township of Madawaska Valley. OPP report they are facing additional charges for the possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis.
-
OPP investigate damages to local business in Madawaska Valley Tsp.Police are asking for information from the public in an ongoing mischief investigation connected to damages made to the door of a local business on Opeongo Line, in the Township of Madawaska Valley. OPP says the incident occurred overnight on February 12th, 2023.
-
Reservations opening for Parks of the St.Lawrence CampgroundsCampers and outdoor enthusiasts will be able to book sites online for stays at all Parks of the St. Lawrence campgrounds any time through the 2023 season starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 23rd, 2023.
-
24-year-old arrested breaching bail conditions in downtown BrockvilleA 24-year-old man is facing three counts of failing to comply with probation after officers were called to the area of Ormond Street where the man breached his bail condition by failing to abstain from communicating with or attending the residence of a specific female.
-
Increased noise in Garrison Petawawa due to training exercisesThere will be an increase in noise levels in the area of Garrison Petawawa due to training exercises conducted by the Department of Defense. Noise levels are expected to be higher while the training is conducted from February 21st to 24th, 2023.
-
Traffic stop in Pembroke leads to criminal chargesA 52-year-old from Mississauga is facing criminal charges following a traffic stop near the intersection of Bell Street and Mackay Street in Pembroke. The driver had their driver's license suspended for 90 days and their vehicle towed and impounded for seven days.
-
Two arrested following property damage at Brockville Retirement HomeA 39-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman have been charged following the execution of a warrant in relation to property damage at the Royal Brock Retirement Home, on Stewart Blvd.
-
Brockville Police respond to knife threat at General HospitalA 24-year-old male was released into the custody of the Brockville General Hospital after he was reportedly standing out front of the facility threatening with a knife. Responding officers did not locate a knife on the man, however, they did find a quantity of crystal methamphetamine.