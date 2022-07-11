Mobile classroom teaching about Ukrainian genocide scheduled for Kingston Stop

The Holodomor Mobile Classroom (HMC) is coming to Kingston on July 18 at the Kingston East Community Centre.

The 41-foot recreational vehicle has been converted into a state-of-the-art digital, multimedia classroom on wheels.

“The Holodomor is a tragedy too often overlooked or outright unknown to Westerners,” said Jake Miller, Librarian, Adult Programming. “Learning about this event and its impact on the Ukrainian

nation's relations with Russia is not only timely but essential to understanding their turbulent historical relationship. Knowledge can lead to understanding, understanding to empathy, and hopefully, empathy to peace.”

From 1932 to 1933, the Holodomor, a forced famine imposed by the Soviet regime, killed millions of Ukrainians. Today, Canada is home to many people of Ukrainian descent whose family members were affected by the Holodomor.

Through the tour, Canadians can learn about the tragedy, reinforcing human rights values, equality, and social justice.

The tour is a part of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and its three partners, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, the Holodomor Research and Education Consortium, and the Ukrainian Canadian Research and Documentation Centre.

The project is funded by the province of Ontario, to educate students and the public about the effects and consequences of genocide.