Mobile Crisis response team in Renfrew County

Renfrew OPP has partnered with the Pembroke regional hospital and created the mobile crisis team (MCRT). This is a team where police and t heir respective health partners respond together to support individuals experiencing a mental health and/or addiction-related crisis where police are called to assist.

MCRTs have evolved over the past two decades where collaborative partnerships have existed. Over the last few years, these collaborations have been evolving and enhanced to include mental health experts riding along with, or co-responding with police. MCRT has been active in the Renfrew Detachment since 2020.

MCRTs provide persons in crisis, their families and caregivers with timely and appropriate crisis intervention that requires a police officer and a mental health professional to attend and support on scene. Support also continues after the call for service and referrals are made to applicable agencies in Renfrew County.

Service recipients of an MCRT include individuals presenting with symptoms of mental illness, substance abuse, behavioural disorders or people in acute crisis situations.

An MCRT leverages the partnership between an officer and a trained mental health crisis worker to de-escalate a situation and support individuals. By establishing connections with the appropriate resources and embedding the necessary supports, MCRT will strive to decrease repeat calls for service, decrease police apprehensions, decrease emergency department wait times, a reduction in the need to engage police, coordinate access to mental health services and improve community safety and well­being.

Mental Health services are available to those in Renfrew County through the Pembroke Regional Hospital. Please call (613) 732-8770 or toll free at 1-800-991-7711. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the 24/7 Mental Health Crisis Line 1-866-996-0991.