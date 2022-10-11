Bayside Secondary School students help clean up Moira River
Last week, Quinte Conservation, along with grade 11 and 12 students from Bayside Secondary School's Environmental & Resource Management and Environmental Science classes participated in a Moira River clean-up.
Students canoed from the Victoria Harbor in Bellville, over a short stretch of the river, picking up garbage along the way.
This much-anticipated clean-up was planned for the fall when the river's water is much lower and easier to navigate.
Some students loaded trash into their canoes, while others patrolled the river in waders, and the rest assisted from the shore as they pulled garbage up onto the land.
Quintie Conservation called this year's event a success, coming up with a lot of garbage.
The school and conservation centre hope next year's event will be an even bigger and more successful endeavor.
-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
