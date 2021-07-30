More details on drive-on concert at Riverside Park next week

The City of Pembroke has released more details on the drive-in concert being held at Riverside Park next week.

The city says tickets will be required for the event and can be found at the City of Pembroke's website.

They are free, but can only be acquired through the website.

Rivertown Saints and Lemon Cash will perform between 1 and 4 p.m. on August 7th.

Gates will open at 12 p.m.

Other notes passed along by the City of Pembroke include:

The concert will take place on designated soccer fields and parking will be first come first serve.

While we will take many measures to avoid back-up of traffic onto Pembroke Street West, however we encourage those not attending the concert to consider taking alternative routes the day of.

Those attending the concert, once parked, may sit in the bed of their truck or with the trunk open to the back of an SUV but everyone must remain within the walls of their vehicle.

The beach parking lot and beach will be closed all day.

Also to note, fireworks at Riverside Park will be at approximately 9:30 p.m.