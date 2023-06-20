More masking mandates lifted at Pembroke Regional Hospital

To align with regional partners, the Pembroke Regional Hospital has announced they are lifting more mask mandates in most areas of the hospital. Effective June 19th, masks will only be mandatory for visitors and patients in the following situations and areas:

- In the Emergency Department.

- In the Emergency Department waiting room.

- When visiting a patient in their room or in a common area on a clinical unit.

- When someone coming for an outpatient appointment is unwell.

- If a patient is asked to wear a mask by their healthcare provider.

- Patients and visitors can expect staff to wear a mask for all patient encounters at their discretion based on an assessment of risk.

In all other areas of the hospital, masking is recommended, but is not required and masks will remain easily accessible at all hospital entrances and on all clinical units for anyone who needs or wants one. To assist patients and visitors on site, signage will clearly indicate where masking is mandatory.

"Today marks another step in our pandemic recovery journey while continuing to protect the health and safety of our patients," said PRH President and CEO Sabine Mersmann.

"While we will continue to monitor and adjust our policies based on the circumstances and in line with public health recommendations, it's nice to see that practices which became standard during the pandemic are now coming to an end," Mrs. Mersmann said.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray