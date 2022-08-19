Morrisburg, Ont. roundabout and streetscape complete
The now-complete roundabout in Morrisburg was celebrated recently with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The $4.6 million project replaced a lighted instersection. Much of County Road 2 and the entrances of properties wer reconstructed during the project as well.
The roundabout features "Morrisburg," and decorative lights, multi-use paths, and cross walks.
The project was funded through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The federal government contributed $3 million, with the United Counties of South Dundas and Glengarry contributing the remaining $1.6 million.
The project reiterates the municipality's commitment to the community. It will benefit residents with safer walking paths and the beautification, but will also promote the downtown core as a visitor destination.
The project began last year in late-June. It was initially set to begin in 2020, but federal funding announcements were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
