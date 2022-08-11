Morrisburg port and terminal sold to R. W. Tomlinson Ltd.

A major industrial site on County Road 2 between Morrisburg and Iroquois has been sold to Ottawa-based construction company R. W. Tomlinson Ltd.

The company operates out of 16 docks in the great lakes region focusing on aggregate material sales like rip-rap or shot rock, which is commonly used along shorelines to prevent erosion.

"I am pleased a high-quality and innovative company recognized the valuable opportunity in Morrisburg," said now-former owner Tom Kaneb in a statement to The Leader. "Tomlinson brings dependability and expertise to the operation of the marine terminal."

In the near-term, Tomlinson is planning minor changes to the site, including a soil remediation process that began in early July. The terminal property had several large oil storage tanks on site and was originally constructed in the 1960s as a shipping and storage farm for petroleum.

The facility spans across Lakeshore Drive and is host to the only deep-water commercial dock on the St. Lawrence Seaway between Johnstown and Cornwall. The property previously shipped and stored rock salt to melt ice on roads in the winter.

Tomlinson Senior Vice President Rob Pierce said that with the demand for aggregate products, the company's CEO Ron Tomlinson considered the purchase of the dock and industrial land a "unique opportunity for both R.W. Tomlinson and the community." He added that "Tomlinson is committed to working with the municipal government and local stakeholders to formulate a plan to grow business and employment opportunities in Morrisburg and the surrounding area."

The UT port property was subject to a battle between Kaneb and area residents over the construction of grain bins on the property nearly a decade ago.