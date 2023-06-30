Mosquito surveillance program launching to prevent West Nile Virus infections

The Leeds Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit would like to remind local citizens that they will be starting their mosquito surveillance program once again this June. This program will be carried through until the end of September. Should any residents see one of the traps in a local neighbourhood, they are asked to please not disturb it. These traps are not mosquito control units, so they have no value to property owners, but they are important in identifying mosquitoes and providing a warning that disease-causing mosquitoes are present in a given area.

In an effort to prevent West Nile Virus infections, the Health Unit offers the following suggestions:

Each homeowner has the responsibility of removing standing water that provides breeding areas for mosquitoes on their property.

The municipality is charged with the responsibility of ensuring proper drainage on municipally owned lands and public ditches. The roads departments have the knowledgeable staff and proper equipment to ensure this is achieved. Additionally, it is a municipal responsibility to address complaints regarding standing water on private land within its jurisdiction, using applicable property standards bylaws. Should positive mosquito pools be identified in a municipality, it is also the responsibility of the council to take the necessary control actions as recommended by the Medical Officer of Health.

The Health Unit has the responsibility of assessing the risk for WNV within the Health Unit area. This is accomplished by conducting mosquito surveillance during the summer months. The presence of the virus in these natural hosts is an early sign that the virus is gaining a presence in an area. The Health Unit is also responsible for following up on any human cases of diseases and, more importantly, trying to prevent human cases by educating the public on personal protection and strategies that reduce mosquito breeding areas.

Individuals have the responsibility to protect themselves from mosquito bites by avoiding areas with high mosquito populations, wearing light-coloured clothing, including long sleeves, pants and hats, covering exposed skin and using a mosquito repellent containing the appropriate amount of DEET.

For more information, visit the mosquitoes section on this page of the website: https://healthunit.org/health-information/home-health-safety/insect-bites-diseases/

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray