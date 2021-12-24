Motor vehicle collision leads to impairment charge in South Frontenac

The Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say a single-vehicle collision in South Frontenac has lead to an impairment.

OPP say they responded to the report of the collision on Round Lake Rd. just after 11 p.m on Thursday.

According to police, an investigation found the driver of a motor vehicle had left the road and struck a tree.

The driver was taken into custody and transported to the Frontenac Detachment.

24-year-old Mitchell Harper of South Frontenac has been charged with the following:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused had their driver's license suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for seven days.

They were released on an Undertaking and scheduled to appear in a Kingston court on January 20th.