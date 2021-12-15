Motor vehicle fire at school parking lot

Ontario Provincial Police in Frontenac responded to a motor vehicle fire on Tuesday.

Police say at around 3 p.m., they and the Frontenac Fire Department were called to fire at a school parking lot in Sydenham.

Before police arrived, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. Police and fire remained on scene as students were leaving the school and boarding buses.

Police say a parent had arrived to the school when the vehicle caught on fire. Damage to the vehicle was contained to engine and smoke damage to the interior.

No injuries are being reported.

The vehicle was later towed away.