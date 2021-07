A driver of a motorbike faces multiple charges, including an impaired driving charge.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say an officer conducted a traffic stop of the motorbike driver near the intersection of Doran and Mary St. in the City of Pembroke.

As a result of an investigation, 59-year-old Christopher Marchand of Pembroke faces multiple charges, including operating while impaired.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Pembroke court on August 10th.