Motorcycle driver airlifted to hospital following collision on Hwy.41

Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and motorcycle on Highway 41 in Laurentian Valley Township.

OPP explained that the collision occurred on September 8th, 2023, at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Highway 41 between Brandon Avenue and Ken Avenue. Officers say preliminary investigation indicated that a motorcycle struck the rear of the pickup truck.

The driver of the motorcycle had to be transported to an Ottawa-area hospital by air ambulance with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 41 was closed between Highway 17 and Sandy Beach Road for approximately three hours due to the collision. OPP says the investigation is continuing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray