Motorcycle rider sustains life-threatening injuries after crash in South Frontenac Twp.

On Saturday, August 5th, 2023 shortly after 4:00 p.m., members of the Frontenac Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with South Frontenac Fire and Rescue and Frontenac Paramedics say they responded to a serious two-vehicle collision in the 3400 block of Railton Road in South Frontenac Township.

OPP explain that a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle had collided and the motorcycle rider had been ejected. The motorcycle rider sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by Frontenac Paramedics.

Police say that the investigation is continuing with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Collision Reconstructionists. Railton Road was closed in both directions from Stage Coach Road to Murvale Road for several hours during the on-scene investigation.

Additionally, Frontenac OPP is appealing to any witnesses who may have seen the collision or who may have dash camera, or doorbell camera footage to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Finally, police added that the investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.

With files CFRA's Connor Ray