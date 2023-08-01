Motorcyclist dead after crash at private race track in Greater Madawaska Twp.

The Renfrew detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they are investigating a fatal collision at a local racetrack. OPP explain that this took place on July 30th, 2023 just after 4:00 p.m. when they received a call for a single-vehicle collision on a private track in Greater Madawaska Township.

One person was seriously injured and transported by Renfrew County Ambulance to a local hospital. The driver, a 70-year-old from Ottawa, later succumbed to their injuries.

Officers from the Renfrew detachment were assisted by a Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) officer and a Reconstructionist. The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario is also engaged and a postmortem examination will be conducted as part of the investigation.

OPP says the investigation is continuing at this time.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray