Motorcyclist ejected after near-moose collision

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says a motorcyclist was ejected from their vehicle after nearly colliding with a moose.

The incident happened on May 28 just before 9 a.m. in Algonquin Provincial Park.

Police say the motorcyclist was travelling east on Hwy. 60 and noticed a moose, attempted to stop, lost control, and was ejected.

No contact was made with the moose.

The 75-year-old operator from Newcastle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.