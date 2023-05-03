Motorist charged driving impaired on Hwy. 416 in Edwardsburg Tsp.

Ontario Provincial Police in Grenville County have arrested and charged a local motorist after an incident on a traffic complaint on Highway 416. OPP explain that officers responded to the complaint around 3:45 p.m. on April 28th, 2023.

Officers on the road were able to stop the driver travelling south on the highway in Edwardsburg Township. Police say that the driver, 28-year-old Mitchell Campbell from Whitby was behind the wheel. After a brief investigation, the driver was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

OPP says the driver was released and is scheduled to appear at the Brockville Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray