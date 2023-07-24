Motorists warned of traffic disruption in City of Pembroke
The City of Pembroke is informing local drivers of a traffic disruption that will be in effect for over 24 hours in the city.
Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, July 24th, 2023, McGee Street will be reduced to one lane at Murray Street and Doran Street at D'Arcy Street. This closure will be in effect until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25th, 2023.
The City says this closure is in place to facilitate infrastructure work in the area. The City also asks drivers to always respect the posted construction signage, and expect possible delays on nearby roadways.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
