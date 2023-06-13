Movie Night in The Park coming to Pembroke Marina
The City of Pembroke's Parks and Recreation Department has announced the beginning of this summer's Movie Night in The Park program. Organizers say in association with Waterfront LIVE! and thanks to the generous support of Bogie's Bar, Movie Night in the Park will be hosted for another season
Tuesday, June 27th will kick off the free weekly screening of films each Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. All movies will be played at the Riverwalk Amphitheatre in the Pembroke Marina. Donations to The St. Joseph's Food Bank will be accepted prior to the screening.
For this season's Movie Night in The Park schedule or movie trailers and details, please refer to pembroke.ca or our social media: The City of Pembroke on Facebook and cityofpembroke on Instagram.
The first movie scheduled for Tuesday, June 27th, 2023 is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Driver flees as hydro poles, phone lines damaged in crash on Hwy.60Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe are searching for a driver that fled the scene of a crash on Highway 60 after crashing into hydro poles and damaging phone lines were Old Barry Bay's road.
Three impaired drivers charged in three days in Upper Ottawa ValleyOntario Provincial Police release information on three separate arrests made on local roadways for impaired driving. Each driver had their licenses suspended for 90 days and their vehicles were impounded for 7 days.
Perth High School smashes fundraising record for Relay for Life eventNearly 400 students that St. John Catholic High School in Perth participated in their annual Relay for Life event, breaking their record for most money raised with a grand total of $108,000. Funds raised through the relay are directed toward the Canadian Cancer Society.
UCSDB Board of Trustees name Red Apple Award RecipientsThree recipients were highlighted by Director of Education Ron Ferguson as winners of the Red Apple Award, for individuals in the school community dedicated to education and the students.
Elementary class embarks on BioBlitz at Mac Johnson Wildlife AreaStudents from Toniata Public School observed a diverse array of living organisms at Mac Johnson Wildlife Area as part of an exciting research project known as a BioBlitz. The data collected can be added to in the future and will also be used as documentation to find trends in species numbers.
Suspect recorded vandalizing benches at Lemoine Point Conservation AreaPolice in Kingston are looking to identify a suspect that was caught on camera vandalizing benches at the Lemoine Point Conservation Area. In total, there have been around 30 benches vandalized, costing around $5,000.
South Frontenac downgrades to Level One fire banWith welcome rain coming in the past few days, the Township of South Frontenac has downgraded the fire ban to level one. This restricts open-air burning but permits campfires and cooking fires.
Honorary Diploma to be conferred at St. Lawrence College graduation in KingstonSt. Lawrence College will be celebrating its graduates at convocation ceremonies on Thursday, June 15th and Friday, June 16th. Additionally, an Honorary Diploma will be conferred at the final ceremony for community contributor Dr. Aba Mortley.
Two charged with fraud after local business flags fraudulent loan applicationA 28-year-old and a 25-year-old both from Montreal, Quebec are facing charges of fraud over $5,000 after a business in Pembroke contacted Ontario Provincial Police when they received a fraudulent application for a loan.