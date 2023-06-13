Movie Night in The Park coming to Pembroke Marina

The City of Pembroke's Parks and Recreation Department has announced the beginning of this summer's Movie Night in The Park program. Organizers say in association with Waterfront LIVE! and thanks to the generous support of Bogie's Bar, Movie Night in the Park will be hosted for another season

Tuesday, June 27th will kick off the free weekly screening of films each Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. All movies will be played at the Riverwalk Amphitheatre in the Pembroke Marina. Donations to The St. Joseph's Food Bank will be accepted prior to the screening.

For this season's Movie Night in The Park schedule or movie trailers and details, please refer to pembroke.ca or our social media: The City of Pembroke on Facebook and cityofpembroke on Instagram.

The first movie scheduled for Tuesday, June 27th, 2023 is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray