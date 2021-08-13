Movies in the Square launches season premiere in Kingston

A Kingston summer staple has officially returned. Movies in the Square launched in Kingston Thursday night after a year of hitting the pause button under COVID-19.

Hosted by Downtown Kingston! BIA for more than a decade, fans can catch a flick on Thursday nights once the sun goes down.

The BIA transforms Springer Market Square into a theatre, and Hollywood movies are shown against the backdrop of City Hall.

9 year old Abby Bax says she knows exactly what she loves about coming here every year.

“I like that I can come with my family. My Grammy and Poppy. I like to watch movies with them,” she says.

Last years event was cancelled under COVID-19 restrictions.

An annual tradition for the family, for Abby’s grandmother, Nadine Bax, these events are a chance to make memories with her granddaughter.

“It’s under the stars in the great outdoors you’re not sitting close to anybody,” she says. “You just feels nice to be in the outside so you’re not cooped in and so you feel free.”

Usually starting in June this year will have a shortened season of six shows.

Organizers say each night they’ll be monitoring for crowds and people are being encouraged to stay physically distant.

But Jan MacDonald, the BIA’s Chief Experience Officer, says it was important to host it this year.

And after a year of lockdowns, MacDonald says there’s a theme for each film this year: Happiness.

“I think we all need that,” she laughs. “I think everybody needs a little happiness, togetherness, smiling and laughing and enjoying a movie outside.”

Movies in the Square will play at Springer Market Square each week until September 16. It is free admission and you are asked to bring your own lawn chair.

The following movies will be played: