Moving start to Gananoque's Pride Week

The 1000 Islands Pride Inc. kicked off Pride Week Friday night at the legion, hosting a "Big Gay Prom" that many attended.

Saturday saw a hotly contested roller derby between Kingston and Ottawa, hosted at Lou Jeffries Gananoque and TLTI Recreation Centre. 1000 Islands Pride chair, Sam Crosby, said, "We had over 150 people walk up to the door (to get tickets and attend the event)" said Crosby. "We had families from Kingston, one person said they saw us on Facebook and they came down from Belleville, and we had one couple from Montreal come down just for the (roller) derby. It was fantastic."

On Sunday, a small group of LGBTQIA+ and supporters gathered at Town Hall to raise the Pride Flag proudly. Crosby gave opening remarks, followed by comments from Gananoque Councillor Dennis O'Connor.

"Some people, again, came in from Kingston," said Crosby. "We had someone from the Royal Military College (of Canada) representing the Queer Union with them. It was all wonderful. Everything has been working in a way of bringing people together. It's been a really great week so far."

Pride Week continues throughout the week in Gananoque. The final day is Saturday, with vendors in the park at Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A Pride Parade will also take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, starting at Gananoque Secondary School to Town Hall Park.

This is followed by live entertainment at Town Hall Park from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and a pub crawl from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. for those above 19 years of age.

For a full list of planned events this week, head to http://1000islandspride.ca, or 1000 Islands Pride Inc's Facebook page.