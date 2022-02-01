MP Michael Barrett calling on Prime Minister to address convoy

Local MP Michael Barrett is calling on Prime Minister Trudeau to address concerns of those demonstrating peacefully.

After the arrival in Ottawa, many were seen to be behaving inappropriately and defacing national monuments such as the National War Memorial and dancing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Other images of people flying hate symbols such as Nazi and Confederate flags began to circulate the internet.

Barrett says only a minority of protestors aren't peaceful, and took to Twitter over the weekend to reiterate his support for the Freedom Convoy movement. But Barrett did add, "At our National War Memorial there is actually sacred ground that includes the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Ensure it is treated with reverance."

In an updated statement Monday, Barett stressed the trouble was coming from a small minority of demonstrators. He wrote, "Anyone behaving in a violent or aggressive manner does not represent the majority of lawful Canadians who are protesting peacefully and want to be able to go to work, to provide for their families, and to get back their freedoms."

"We need leadership from the Prime Minister to address the concerns of those peacefully demonstrating and to work on uniting our country instead of dividing it," he continued, "People expressing their concerns peacefully have a right to be heard, and after two years of lockdowns and restrictions on freedoms we are all exhausted and it’s time we come together as Canadians to move forward with our lives. We need the resources and tools like rapid tests and mental health supports to manage COVID-19 and to focus on ensuring a better future for our loved ones and our fellow citizens."

Canada's Prime Minister however, is on the opposite side of this - speaking for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19 -- he says he will neither meet with, nor be intimidated by the Freedom Convoy. He added that while all Canadians are sick of the pandemic, it will not end because protestors demand it, but rather by people getting vaccinated against the virus.